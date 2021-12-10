Clear
Pilot Travel Center held a ribbon cutting for new Faucett location

Located just off the Faucett exit on I-29 highway, the Pilot Travel Center is located at the site of the former Ferris Truck Stop.

Posted: Dec 10, 2021 9:38 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Thursday, a new Pilot gas station celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting.

It includes truck parking, restrooms and showers, a taco bell, food, and beverages.

The travel center is expected to contribute an estimated $2.78 million in state and local tax revenue and will add about 50 jobs to the community.

Some of the current employees previously worked for the former Ferris Truck Stop.

"Very excited and very grateful for the community that has been very welcoming. I know we took over a landmark in the community but we actually have a lot of the team members that used to work there. I mean, some of them are managing with us. It's been great to have a known face when they walk in,” Pilot regional manager Gustavo Jaramillo said.

The new Pilot Travel Center is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

