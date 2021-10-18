Pivotal Point $2M capitol campaign for new facility to serve young people ages 17-20

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- For the past 10 years, Pivotal Point has provided transitional housing for more than 360 families in St. Joseph. However, for the past two years, they've expaqnded who they've been serving, now including young people ages 17-20.

"There was a real need and we had to fill it," said agency executive director Melissa Frakes.

Frakes said there are a lot of reasons why young people have found their way to Pivotal Point, whether it's homelessness, families with addition issues or a wide other range of problems.

Angel Gibbs is a Pivotal Point success story. She came asking for help when she was 18, saying she was in a bad family situation. Without Pivotal Point, Gibbs said she doesn't know where she'd be today.

"I don't think it would be good. I just think I'd be really lost and feeling stuck," Gibbs said, now 19, and with her apartment and job.

Gibbs was able to stay rent-free at Pivotal Point with staff there helping her to learn skills so she could become self-sufficient, including helping her to get a driver's license.

"i learned some financial skills, budgeting, and have grown as a person and confidence," Gibbs said.

Pivotal Point is now looking to expand their program for young people. There are fewer than 20 apartments at the Pivotal Point complex on Parkway A in St. Joseph and most of them are occupied by adults and their families.

Frakes said that they have received 90 applications in the last 18 months from young people ages 17-20.

Because of the demand the agency has begun a $2 million capitol campaign to build a new complex that would house only these young people.

Land has been donated and architectural plans are complete.

"We have to do this, we have a claling to do this and obviously we see a need."

The new complex will house 12 young people who will have the same opportunity Gibbs had -- to live and grow in a safe place and develop basic life skills to take out into a new world.

Frakes admits that housing young people wasn't the original intent or mission of Pivotal Point, but as the need has grown, the expansion to a new facility made sense.

"At first it's a little teriffying, when you think about the responsibility of that," she said. "But the responsibility also translates into, "Wow what can we do? The difference we can made if we can stop that in the 17-20 year olds. It's really changing the face of the community."

The adult programs are usually between 90-120 days. The younger people are allowed to stay longer as they learn skills and become self-sufficient.