Planet Comicon announced Thursday in a statement that they "will be shifting our efforts to our new event dates which will be in late summer or early fall of 2020 and will be announced in the coming days."
Event organizers are offering options to forward their admission purchases to a future event, either the rescheduled 2020 show or for spring 2021.
Related Content
- Planet Comicon Kansas City postponed to late summer or early fall
- 3 killed in early morning fire at Kansas City, Kansas home
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas City, Kansas woman found safe
- Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp
- President Trump to visit Kansas City
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft
- Man shot early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas
- Trail for Sydney Jones Postponed
- Royals Postpone Sunday’s Game
Scroll for more content...