Planet Comicon Kansas City postponed to late summer or early fall

The comic book and pop culture convention announced Thursday that they will follow the Emergency Order issued by the City of Kansas City and will postpone the convention to a date yet to be determined.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:53 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Planet Comicon announced Thursday in a statement that they "will be shifting our efforts to our new event dates which will be in late summer or early fall of 2020 and will be announced in the coming days."

Event organizers are offering options to forward their admission purchases to a future event, either the rescheduled 2020 show or for spring 2021.

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
