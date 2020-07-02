Clear

Planet Comicon in Kansas City cancels 2020 show due to COVID-19

The show was originally planned for March 20-22, however the pandemic forced organizers to hopefully hold the show in mid-August.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The founder and CEO of Planet Comicon Kansas City Christophoer Jackson announced Wednesday that the 2020 show has been cancelled.

The 2020 show was originally scheduled for March 20-22 this year, however after Kansas City issued an executive order that cancelled all events within the city, organizers were forced to reschedule.

“We quickly and efficiently rescheduled the show for August 14-16, 2020,” Jackson said in a statement. “At that point we were very hopeful and optimistic that we would have a grip on the situation and would be able to come back strong in August with an amazing event. Unfortunately, matters have not progressed as we had hoped.”

Planet Comicon Kansas City hosts creators, artists, celebrity guests and thousands of fans to celebrate pop culture.

“PCKC provides a venue for fans to meet their favorite creators and media celebrities, to shop for hard to find collectibles, to enjoy the amazing cosplay and props and displays, to game, to attend panels and presentations and nighttime activities, and so much more,” Jackson said. “It provides a safe venue for geeks to be themselves and to meet other like-minded geeks.”

For all August ticket holders, CLICK HERE for information regarding a refund or transfer policies and procedures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories