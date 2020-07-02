Planet Comicon in Kansas City cancels 2020 show due to COVID-19

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The founder and CEO of Planet Comicon Kansas City Christophoer Jackson announced Wednesday that the 2020 show has been cancelled.

The 2020 show was originally scheduled for March 20-22 this year, however after Kansas City issued an executive order that cancelled all events within the city, organizers were forced to reschedule.

“We quickly and efficiently rescheduled the show for August 14-16, 2020,” Jackson said in a statement. “At that point we were very hopeful and optimistic that we would have a grip on the situation and would be able to come back strong in August with an amazing event. Unfortunately, matters have not progressed as we had hoped.”

Planet Comicon Kansas City hosts creators, artists, celebrity guests and thousands of fans to celebrate pop culture.

“PCKC provides a venue for fans to meet their favorite creators and media celebrities, to shop for hard to find collectibles, to enjoy the amazing cosplay and props and displays, to game, to attend panels and presentations and nighttime activities, and so much more,” Jackson said. “It provides a safe venue for geeks to be themselves and to meet other like-minded geeks.”

For all August ticket holders, CLICK HERE for information regarding a refund or transfer policies and procedures.