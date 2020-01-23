Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Planning Commission looks to rezone riverfront area

The Planning Commission

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:42 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 9:54 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Talks over the future of the riverfront area in St. Joseph were scheduled for Wednesday evening.
A meeting to discuss the rezoning of the area postponed after some city officials are unable to make it,.

We met with city planner nic hutchison earlier today to see what they were going to purpose.
Hutichison says the planning and zoning commission wants rezone the riverfront area .
The new zoning classification will allow for more flexibility and promote future development. Currently the area is zoned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories