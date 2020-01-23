Planning Commission looks to rezone riverfront area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Talks over the future of the riverfront area in St. Joseph were scheduled for Wednesday evening.

A meeting to discuss the rezoning of the area postponed after some city officials are unable to make it,.

We met with city planner nic hutchison earlier today to see what they were going to purpose.

Hutichison says the planning and zoning commission wants rezone the riverfront area .

The new zoning classification will allow for more flexibility and promote future development. Currently the area is zoned.