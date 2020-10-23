Clear
Plants and cold weather: Tips from Earl May Gardening Center

Garden Center employees say planting can still take place as long as the ground isn't frozen.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 7:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday's weather is a perfect reminder that winter is coming, staff at Earl May Gardening Center say it's time to think about plants.

Garden store workers said many people have found their inner green thumb this year, thanks to the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. Workers have tips on how to properly manage your houseplants during the season change.

"Be sure to keep them separate from your other house plants so that if they have any insects you can go ahead and treat them and not have an infestation." Zakari Decker, Earl May Gardening Center employee said "If you have herbs and you still want them to produce you can actually dig them up and re-pot them take them inside put them in a window sill."

Decker also said this is the time to start covering plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures. 

A strong cold front has made its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a lot of clouds across the area. Friday night and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe some snow. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
