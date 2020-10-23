Plants and cold weather: Tips from Earl May Gardening Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday's weather is a perfect reminder that winter is coming, staff at Earl May Gardening Center say it's time to think about plants.



Garden store workers said many people have found their inner green thumb this year, thanks to the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. Workers have tips on how to properly manage your houseplants during the season change.

"Be sure to keep them separate from your other house plants so that if they have any insects you can go ahead and treat them and not have an infestation." Zakari Decker, Earl May Gardening Center employee said "If you have herbs and you still want them to produce you can actually dig them up and re-pot them take them inside put them in a window sill."

Decker also said this is the time to start covering plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures.