Platte City woman killed in I-70 pileup

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The individual that died in the massive vehicle pileup on I-70 has been identified.
According to KMBC-TV, Linda Henderson, aged 74, from Platte City died and her husband, 75-year-old James Henderson, injured and in critical condition at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
A total of 47 vehicles were involved in the crash on I-70 near Oak Grove. Several others were injured in the accident.
The pileup left the highway closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the road.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs for the Henderson family. A link to the account can be found here.
