Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Platte City woman killed in I-70 pileup

The individual that died in the massive vehicle pileup on I-70 has been identified.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The individual that died in the massive vehicle pileup on I-70 has been identified.

According to KMBC-TV, Linda Henderson, aged 74, from Platte City died and her husband, 75-year-old James Henderson, injured and in critical condition at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.

A total of 47 vehicles were involved in the crash on I-70 near Oak Grove. Several others were injured in the accident.

The pileup left the highway closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the road.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs for the Henderson family. A link to the account can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Snow is expected to continue overnight being most widespread before midnight. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south. That is where snow may mix in with some sleet or freezing rain. Ice accumulations are possible towards Platte County and the KC metro.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events