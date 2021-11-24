Platte County Sheriff's Dept. investigating triple shooting

(FERRELVIEW, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Ferrelview, Mo. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a call that three people had been shot in the area of 500 Heady Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Sherrif's Office reports that a 14-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 27-year-old male were shot inside the residence.

All three were taken to area hospitals in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance. Detectives are attempting to locate a juvenile male, a person of interest in the shooting.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any danger to the public.