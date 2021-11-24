Clear
Platte County Sheriff's Dept. investigating triple shooting

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Ferrelview, Mo. on Tuesday.

(FERRELVIEW, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Ferrelview, Mo. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a call that three people had been shot in the area of 500 Heady Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Sherrif's Office reports that a 14-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 27-year-old male were shot inside the residence.

All three were taken to area hospitals in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance. Detectives are attempting to locate a juvenile male, a person of interest in the shooting.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Temperatures will quickly start to cool off tonight as a cold front rolls through. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under most sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly start to rebound on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week.
