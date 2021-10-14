Clear
Platte County grand jury refuses to indict after shooting

A Platte County grand jury says Missouri law is on the side of a Kansas City man who killed two men over a fight about $200 worth of firewood near Parkville earlier this year.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:42 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:53 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

A Kansas City man who killed two men near Parkville in February was set free by a Platte County Grand Jury.

Platte County prosecutor says the group declined to indict the 22-year-old citing Missouri’s stand your ground law.

The suspect’s name was never released by authorities because he was not formally charged.

We know Kalob lawson 34, of Kimberling City and Jonathan Lutz, 44 of Kansas City were shot on February 10.

They and another man were paid $200 dollars to deliver some firewood to a Platte County home.

The homeowner left as they were unloading the wood and according to prosecutor Eric Zahnd, the men left without delivering the full cord.

The homeowner’s son jumped in his car and chased down Lawson and Lutz.

The cars eventually stopped with Lutz and Lawson getting out.

Zahnd says Lawson was armed with a 9 mm handgun.

Lawson then threatened the son with a gun, the son whipped out his own gun and fired several shots killing Lawson at the scene.
Lutz died later at the hospital.

The son returned home, called the police, and surrendered to authorities.

In a news release, Zahnd says Missouri’s "stand your ground" law allows people to use deadly force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves against death or serious physical injury.

The grand jury clearly believed this was one of those times.

The case was investigated by Parkville police, Platte County Sheriff's office and Kansas Cty Police Department.

