Platte County investigating shooting on I-29 in Tracy

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on I-29 just north of 273 Highway.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened Tuesday at 1:58 a.m. in which deputies were called to a car crash on I-29 in Tracy. While en route, deputies were told there was possibly a shooting victim on scene.

When deputies arrived they found a 26-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in the back of the head and exit wound on his face, according to the release. Deputies allege, the man indicated he was driving his car when his uncle, 31-year-old Constatin Iavorschi, shot him in the back of the head. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Major Erik Holland, the Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Iavorschi was taken into custody and is currently held at the Platte County Jail.