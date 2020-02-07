Platte County jury convicts woman of killer her ex-husband

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A jury convicted a Park woman of killing her former husband, whose body was found in his Riverside home 12 years ago.

Platte County Prosecutor’s office says the jury handed the judge a first-degree murder verdict against Letti K. Strait on Thursday. Strait was accused of killing her ex-husband, Charles Cammisano, in September 2007.

Strait is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cammisano was found shot to death, his body covered by a blanket, in his home in Riverside. At the time their four children, all under the age of 14, lived with him.

“Due to the relentless dedication of the Riverside Police Department and after twelve years of waiting patiently, the Cammisano children have finally been given the justice they deserve,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd.

Prior to his death, Strait and Cammisano had fought over who was eligible to ask for food stamps on behalf of their children, said Zahnd. During the eight-day trial, Strait’s husband testified for the state and said he waited outside Cammisano’s home while Strait killed the father of her children.

“There are no words to describe a mother who inflicts a lifetime of loss on her own children," said Zahnd. "Her venom toward her ex-husband was intense, and she ultimately gunned him down over some food stamps.”

A Platte County grand jury indicted Strait in December 2014.