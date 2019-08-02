Platte County man found guilty of sexually molesting 10-year-old girl

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A jury found a Kansas man guilty of sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl at a Platte City motel in February 2015.

Corey Nathaniel Gray, 23, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of statutory sodomy in the first degree and child molestation in the first degree.

"The victim in this case showed incredible courage and strength. This defendant told her not to tell anyone what he had done to her, but she told her twin sister what happened. Her sister then told their mother. Both girls were very brave in coming forward about the abuse," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

The jury recommended 15 years on the count of statutory sodomy in the first degree and 5 years on the count of child molestation in the first degree. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced in October.