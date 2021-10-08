Clear
Platte County officials destroy gambling machines in compliance with Missouri law

Five gambling machines found to be in operation in the county were publicly destroyed Thursday in Platte City.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) A three-year process for Platte City and county officials came to an end Thursday afternoon, as five gambling machines were publicly destroyed in accordance with Missouri law.

The so-called "No Chance Gambling" machines are illegal in the state.

Kevin Chrisman, police chief for Platte city said he saw the machines in operation at some area convenience stores in 2018.

"Right after we saw the machines, we coordinated right away conversations with the Platte County Prosecutor's Office to discuss next moves," Chrisman said.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd charged the machines' owner, Integrity Vending LLC, with promoting gambling.  The company was found guilty last year and was ordered to pay a fine of $7,500 dollars.

Missouri law prevents gambling outside of regulations set by the state's gaming commission, Zahnd said the money collected by the machines is not regulated and doesn't go towards Missouri schools. 

"That's a problem in the state of Missouri," Zahnd said.  "That's why we took on this case.  We want the public to see that these machines will never go back into circulation."

County officials and state representatives hope the public destruction of the machines sends a clear message about No Chance Gambling machines.

Zahnd recommends Missourians only gamble at state-sanctioned riverboat casinos in the state, and not convenience stores and/or other places where No Chance Gambling machines could be found.

According to Zahnd, an estimated 14,000 gambling machines were in operation in Missouri at their peak, including 11 seized by the state in 2020 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Country Club Village. 

