(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A pursuit from Platte County ended in south St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers from Troop A began chasing a blue sedan in Platte County.

After a lengthy chase, spike strips were successfully deployed to stop the suspect's vehicle.

The pursuit ended at Green Hills grocery store on King Hill Ave.

The suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with felony resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.