Platte River flooding causes Buchanan County road closures

With the right mixture of warm temperatures melting snow and rain Saturday, roads in Buchanan County have closed due to flooding.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the right mixture of warm temperatures melting snow and rain Saturday, roads in Buchanan County have closed due to flooding.

The Platte River has caused some rural and state roads to close.

"There's a lot of ice in the water and the water is extremley cold, so if you were to drive around one of our barricades and get stuck somewhere—your chances of survival are becoming less because of the very cold temperature of the water," Buchanan County Emergency Manager Bill Brinton said. 

Here are list of closed roads: 

State Highway H and FF

SE Mitchell

SE Saxton Easton

68th SE

80th SE

Rock Creek SE

SE Kemmer

112th SE

SE 115th

SE Horn

SE Chestnut

NE 135th

NE 139th

SE 123rd

We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through.
