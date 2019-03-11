Platte River flooding causes Buchanan County road closures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the right mixture of warm temperatures melting snow and rain Saturday, roads in Buchanan County have closed due to flooding.
The Platte River has caused some rural and state roads to close.
"There's a lot of ice in the water and the water is extremley cold, so if you were to drive around one of our barricades and get stuck somewhere—your chances of survival are becoming less because of the very cold temperature of the water," Buchanan County Emergency Manager Bill Brinton said.
Here are list of closed roads:
State Highway H and FF
SE Mitchell
SE Saxton Easton
68th SE
80th SE
Rock Creek SE
SE Kemmer
112th SE
SE 115th
SE Horn
SE Chestnut
NE 135th
NE 139th
SE 123rd
