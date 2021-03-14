Platte Valley sisters win a state championship

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) A perfect season with the perfect ending, the Platte Valley Girls Basketball team are the 2021 Class 1 State Champions.

"Finally the pieces clicked, I mean, we just, we did it," said Senior Guard, Malia Collins.

For Malia and Maggie Collins, two sisters fulfilling a life long dream of winning a State Title together.

"We definitely just kind of you know, have that connection. I feel like we feed off of each other. Definitely. I always know where she's going. She knows where I'm gonna be on the floor. And it wasn't ever hard. Like we all have chemistry but I feel like with Maggie and I it was just that much more special, said Malia.

Malia, a Senior, and Maggie, a Freshman, always wanted to play for a championship after seeing their cousins get a chance to play together in high school.

"Our cousins did the same thing. They had one year to play with each other and one of them got hurt. And they didn't get to play together the older sisters senior year," said Maggie Collins.

Although Maggie is just a freshman, she came right in and made an impact.

Something her big sister always knew she could do.

"As a freshman, that's a, that's a big role. And that's a lot of pressure. But I'm so proud of her. I can't even explain it. We knew that's where we had to go. And she's kind of filled those shoes. She's had that role all year long. And I knew she could do it," said Malia.

The on the court chemistry comes naturally because they've always played sports together.

"Starting from when we just played pig in horse on our backyard court and going to the park shooting baskets. Just developing from the age of two," said Maggie.

The Collins' sisters were the teams two leading scorers this year and fed off each other and picking each other up whenver they needed it.

"Just knowing that someone on the court always has my back no matter what if I'm having a bad game, she picks me up. She's having a bad game. I pick her up, and we just feed off of each other our accomplishments, our hardships, just everything," said Maggie.

Winning the State Championship together will be a memory that the sisters will cherish forever.

"That's something I'll never forget, you can't replace that, that's an experience, I loved it, she loved it, I'll never forget it," said Malia.

"I looked up to Malia my whole life. She has taught me so much. Not just about basketball, but what kind of person I need to be, her leadership has meant so much to me," said Maggie.