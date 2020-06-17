St. Joseph playgrounds officially reopen

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Playgrounds across the city officially reopened Tuesday with Governor Parson announcing the reopening of the state.

The city council voted last week on opening up playgrounds for Tuesday. St. Joseph's Parks and Rec sent out city crews to clean and disinfect every playground in the city. Parks and Rec will send out a supervisor every week to monitor each playground for further cleaning and repairs.

"We're happy that they're open," said Jeff Atkins, Assistant Parks Director. "We've got a bunch of new playgrounds out there we just hated closing them, but today we were able to re-open."

There are 14 playgrounds including 6 newly renovated structures.

Park restrooms are open as well and will be cleaned everyday.