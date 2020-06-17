Clear

St. Joseph playgrounds officially reopen

The St. Joseph city council voted last week to reopening playgrounds.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 3:12 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 3:12 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Playgrounds across the city officially reopened Tuesday with Governor Parson announcing the reopening of the state. 

The city council voted last week on opening up playgrounds for Tuesday.  St. Joseph's Parks and Rec sent out city crews to clean and disinfect every playground in the city. Parks and Rec will send out a supervisor every week to monitor each playground for further cleaning and repairs. 

"We're happy that they're open," said Jeff Atkins, Assistant Parks Director.  "We've got a bunch of new playgrounds out there we just hated closing them, but today we were able to re-open."

There are 14 playgrounds including 6 newly renovated structures. 

Park restrooms are open as well and will be cleaned everyday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories