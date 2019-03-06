Clear

Plea deal reached in deadly 2017 Thanksgiving shooting

A Savannah man pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Savannah man pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

Buchanan County filed charges against Shawn Robertson, 24, for shooting and killing Beems on Nov. 23, 2017.

According to court documents, St. Joseph police received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the area of the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Beems was dead by the time police arrived. Officers also found another victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police interviewed several witnesses that stated Robertson had shot Beems multiple times in the back and in the back of the head. Shell casings and a weapon were located at the scene of the shooting.

The case was set to go to trial on March 12. Instead, Judge Patrick Robb said Robertson will be sentenced, in light of his plea, on April 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
A cloudy and a little bit warmer day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A disturbance will move just to the north of St. Joseph giving them a chance for snow. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events