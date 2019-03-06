Plea deal reached in deadly 2017 Thanksgiving shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Savannah man pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

Buchanan County filed charges against Shawn Robertson, 24, for shooting and killing Beems on Nov. 23, 2017.

According to court documents, St. Joseph police received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the area of the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Beems was dead by the time police arrived. Officers also found another victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police interviewed several witnesses that stated Robertson had shot Beems multiple times in the back and in the back of the head. Shell casings and a weapon were located at the scene of the shooting.

The case was set to go to trial on March 12. Instead, Judge Patrick Robb said Robertson will be sentenced, in light of his plea, on April 22.