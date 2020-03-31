Plunging Prices at the pump

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas prices continue to plunge across the country.

According to AAA, the current national average has hit below $2. This is the lowest its been in four years and could drop to $1.75 by mid-April.

In Buchannan county, the average is $1.72. Around St. Joseph prices are even lower at $1.69.

Under different circumstances, drivers would certainly welcome dropping prices at the pump especially heading into warmer months. However, in the current climate people are not able to fully take advantage of the cheaper gas due to the COVID-19 response and widespread stay-at-home orders.

“Some of us don’t have jobs at the moment. People that are trying to get to work and from work, I think it helps out a little,” said Amanda Miller, a gas station cashier. “With hours getting cut and people not working as much as they have been, it helps out a lot.”

The decline is due to the coronavirus effect on the economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

To track local and national gas prices, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/