Poison Control Center urges children's safety over the holidays

With the busy holiday season already here, there's probably a lot on your mind, but it’s important to be extra aware of children's safety during this time.

“About 50% of our calls are with young children. And the holidays are no exception to that,” said Dr. Elizabeth Silver, Director Of Kansas Poison Control Center.

When traveling for the holidays, make sure to keep your medication locked away and ask the people you're with to do the same to make sure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

“When people travel. And they either bring medication with them that the children get into because it's not normally locked away, or they traveled to someone else's house where there's new medication may not be stored the same as in their own home,” said Silver.

Keep a close eye on alcoholic beverages as well.

“And so children may not know the difference, right? It may look like juice, it may look like something that they're normally drinking. They like to mimic the behavior of adults,” said Silver.

Magnets and small button batteries are often ingested by kids over the holidays and can cause internal damage.

“Especially around the holidays, we get several calls about children who might ingest a couple of magnets that are maybe in some toys. And they pose a risk because if you ingest more than one magnet then there's a risk of perforation and other internal damage,” said Silver.

These incidents can happen more often than you may think

“It's a no-judgment zone. I mean don't feel guilty calling us we have heard every situation and we are here to just help triage and determine what's best whether that kid can stay home or whether they have to go in,” said Silver.

If you have even the slightest suspicion of ingestion, it’s better to air on the side of caution.

“I mean, children are quick, and they get into things that you think might be secure, or you turn your back for a second, and the kid is already there, putting it in their mouth,” said Silver.

The poison control center is still open 24/7 over the holidays.

Call the toll-free number at 1-800-222-1222 if there is a suspicion of ingestion or exposure. The Poison Control Center's services are completely free and confidential.