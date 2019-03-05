Police: 3-year-old Atchison boy shoots himself after finding gun

(ATCHISON, Kan.) An accidental shooting sent a 3-year-old child to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., at an Atchison residence in the 1100 block of Santa Fe Street, according to MSCNews.net.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the preliminary investigation indicates the child shot himself.

"What it appears to be is the child located the gun. The gun discharged, struck the child. [The mother] was in the house [who] immediately called for us. We were here very quickly, as were the EMTs."

Wilson said the child was transported for hospitalized treatment with what initially appeared to be serious injuries.

However, Wilson said the child was conscious, and is expected to survive.

The child was first taken to the Atchison Hospital, and is being flown by helicopter to a Kansas City hospital.