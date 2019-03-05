Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 3-year-old Atchison boy shoots himself after finding gun Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: 3-year-old Atchison boy shoots himself after finding gun

Police said the child was transported for hospitalized treatment with what initially appeared to be serious injuries.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: KAIR

(ATCHISON, Kan.) An accidental shooting sent a 3-year-old child to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., at an Atchison residence in the 1100 block of Santa Fe Street, according to MSCNews.net.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the preliminary investigation indicates the child shot himself.

"What it appears to be is the child located the gun. The gun discharged, struck the child. [The mother] was in the house [who] immediately called for us. We were here very quickly, as were the EMTs."

Wilson said the child was transported for hospitalized treatment with what initially appeared to be serious injuries.

However, Wilson said the child was conscious, and is expected to survive.

The child was first taken to the Atchison Hospital, and is being flown by helicopter to a Kansas City hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 8°
Sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events