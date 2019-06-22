Police: 3-year-old shot in St. Joseph Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 3-year-old child has been shot in St. Joseph, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department.
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of Beattie St. in St. Joseph shortly before noon Saturday.
Capt. Wilson says one person has been arrested but was not sure if it was related to the shooting.
Police continue to investigate the scene.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.
