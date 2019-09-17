Clear

Police: Possible threat made towards Cameron High School, one arrested

An arrest has been made following a possible threat made towards Cameron High School, according to the Cameron Police Department.

(CAMERON, Mo.) An arrest has been made following a possible threat made towards Cameron High School, according to the Cameron Police Department.

Police said they responded to the high school on Tuesday after being contacted by the Cameron School District for a possible threat. 

During the investigation, Cameron police said they made an arrest in reference to the threat but gave no further details. The identity of the person taken into custody has not been released. The Cameron Police Department is now working with the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office on formal charges.

Officers and the Cameron School District said they want to inform parents of students at the Cameron School District that the situation has been handled.

Police said they are still investigating. Count on KQ2 for updates as this story develops. 

