(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An elderly man failing to yield led to an accident at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Frederick Avenue Monday evening.
St. Joseph Police responded to the accident around 8:30 p.m.
Police said an elderly man was trying to turn east onto Frederick Avenue when he was hit by a car driving north on Woodbine Road.
Both drivers, and the wife of the elderly driver were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said everyone was wearing their seat belts.
The elderly driver will be receiving a citation, according to authorities.
Related Content
- Police: Driver fails to yield sending three to hospital
- Police: Driver ejected after a SUV fails to yield at light
- Collision Sends Cyclist to Hospital
- Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
- Overnight Stabbing Sends Two to Hospital
- Rollover Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
- Overnight Shooting Sends One to the Hospital
- Plane Crash Sends One to Hospital
- Head-On Collision Sends One to Hospital
- Rollover accident sends one to hospital
Scroll for more content...