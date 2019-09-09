Clear

Police: Driver fails to yield sending three to hospital

An elderly man failing to yield led to an accident at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Frederick Avenue Monday evening.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An elderly man failing to yield led to an accident at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Frederick Avenue Monday evening.

St. Joseph Police responded to the accident around 8:30 p.m.

Police said an elderly man was trying to turn east onto Frederick Avenue when he was hit by a car driving north on Woodbine Road.

Both drivers, and the wife of the elderly driver were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said everyone was wearing their seat belts.

The elderly driver will be receiving a citation, according to authorities.

