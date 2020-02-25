Police: Driver of stolen vehicle charged in crash that seriously injured one person

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man police say was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle involved in a crash was charged Tuesday.

Xavier Cruz is charged with second-degree assault. His bond has been denied.

According to a probable cause statement, Cruz stole a 2017 Ford Expedition from a home on the 500 block of N. 25th St. and later fled from an officer in the area of 16th and Faraon on Sunday.

The stolen vehicle was speeding when Cruz allegedly ran a stop sign on S. 16th St. and Lafayette colliding into a yellow 2000 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered multiple broken vertebrate in his back, according to court documents.

Cruz has a criminal history that includes a previous conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle and according to the probable cause statement he is known to run from law enforcement.

Cruz pleaded guilty in December 2019 to tampering with a motor vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Buchanan County Judge Kate Schaefer ordered that sentence suspended and placed Cruz on probation for five years.