Police: Driver wanted for questioning in connection to car wash break-in

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A driver is wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in at a car wash, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the maroon colored Dodge Durango at Squeaky Clean Car Wash on the 300 block of East Price Avenue in Savannah around 8:00 a.m Monday.

Police believe the SUV was driven by someone who broke into the automatic car wash kiosk.

Police would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Savannah Police Department at (816) 324-7541 or the Andrew County Sheriff's Office at (816) 324-4114.