Police: Driver wanted for questioning in connection to car wash break-in

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the maroon colored Dodge Durango at Squeaky Clean Car Wash in Savannah.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 1:12 PM

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A driver is wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in at a car wash, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the maroon colored Dodge Durango at Squeaky Clean Car Wash on the 300 block of East Price Avenue in Savannah around 8:00 a.m Monday.

Police believe the SUV was driven by someone who broke into the automatic car wash kiosk.

Police would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Savannah Police Department at (816) 324-7541 or the Andrew County Sheriff's Office at (816) 324-4114.

Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
