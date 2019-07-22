Police: Drunk driver going 100 mph had two kids in car

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Police in Chillicothe said a drunk driver who was going 100 miles per hour had two small kids in the vehicle.

Chillicothe police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are now investigating after the driver rolled the vehicle leaving him in critical condition.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, however, neither child was injured. Police said they were properly restrained. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened over the weekend. Police said alcohol and speed were two major factors in the crash.