Clear

Police: Drunk driver going 100 mph had two kids in car

Chillicothe police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are now investigating after the driver rolled the vehicle leaving him in critical condition.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 7:48 AM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Police in Chillicothe said a drunk driver who was going 100 miles per hour had two small kids in the vehicle.

Chillicothe police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are now investigating after the driver rolled the vehicle leaving him in critical condition.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, however, neither child was injured. Police said they were properly restrained. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened over the weekend. Police said alcohol and speed were two major factors in the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
After this weekend's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events