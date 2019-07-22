(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Police in Chillicothe said a drunk driver who was going 100 miles per hour had two small kids in the vehicle.
Chillicothe police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are now investigating after the driver rolled the vehicle leaving him in critical condition.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, however, neither child was injured. Police said they were properly restrained. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident happened over the weekend. Police said alcohol and speed were two major factors in the crash.
Related Content
- Police: Drunk driver going 100 mph had two kids in car
- Drunk Driver Crashes into St. Joseph Bar
- Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase
- Police body cam footage shown in trial of suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student
- Police Looking for Driver Who Hit Parked Car
- Maryville Bar to Reopen After Student was Killed by Drunk Driver
- Trial begins for suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student after crashing into bar
- Case comes to a close against suspected drunk driver accused in crash that killed Northwest student
- Police investigate car to car shots fired
- Drunk Driving Fatality Results in Prison Sentence
Scroll for more content...