(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police identified the body found in a shed on the south-side as the investigation into his death continues to unfold.
The body of Bobby Gene Cunningham Jr., 54, was discovered outside a home on the 100 block of Gideon Lane Sunday night. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department said, at the time, they found a man's body inside a shed with a gas generator running. After investigating, SJPD said they believe the man died by accident of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with SJPD said on Wednesday, the department is waiting on the toxicology report to determine an exact cause of death.
Related Content
- Police ID man found dead outside a home on Gideon Lane
- Police investigate body found in a shed on Gideon Lane
- NWMSU Student Found Dead
- St. Joseph Police Confirm ID of Shooting Victim
- Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot
- Police investigating body found in backyard of home
- Two Dogs Found Dead in Savannah
- Police: Man Found in Abandoned Car Died from Gunshot Wound
- Explosive Device Found Outside St. Joseph Home
- Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide: Police Sources
Scroll for more content...