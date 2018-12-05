Police ID man found dead outside a home on Gideon Lane

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police identified the body found in a shed on the south-side as the investigation into his death continues to unfold.

The body of Bobby Gene Cunningham Jr., 54, was discovered outside a home on the 100 block of Gideon Lane Sunday night. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department said, at the time, they found a man's body inside a shed with a gas generator running. After investigating, SJPD said they believe the man died by accident of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Capt. Jeff Wilson with SJPD said on Wednesday, the department is waiting on the toxicology report to determine an exact cause of death.