Police: Juvenile in hospital following shooting at St. Joseph home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A juvenile was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

The incident happened at a home on the 2900 block of Penn Street Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Police on scene did not know the juvenile's condition, and did not release any other information on their identification at this time. They also did not release details of what led up to the shooting.

Officers said they are questioning other people said to be in the house at the time of the shooting, and have not mentioned any possible suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KQ2 for more details as this story develops.