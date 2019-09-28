Police: Man pulled from Missouri River Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
Officers said they responded to a call for check well-being around 12:30 p.m. The St. Joseph Fire Department was called on scene to assist with the rescue.
Officials said they were able to launch a boat into the water and rescued the man just south of the old casino location (just west of the Robidoux Landing Playhouse near a set of train tracks and the I-229 overpass) around 12:40 p.m.
No word on how the man got into the river. Police did not know his condition as of Saturday evening, and have not released his identification at this time.
