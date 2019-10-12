Police: Man shot in foot near PumpkinFest Saturday Evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said they responded to a call of a possible shooting Saturday evening near PumpkinFest celebrations at Patee Park.
Officers said a man was shot in the foot around 8:45 p.m. at Mitchell Avenue and 10th Street. He was transported to the hospital.
Police told KQ2 the victim believed an unknown person was standing near him when he heard a loud pop and felt pain in his foot. Officers were investigating the area for any other evidence, but said there are no suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
