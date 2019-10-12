Clear

Police: Man shot in foot near PumpkinFest Saturday Evening

Officers said a man was shot in the foot around 8:45 p.m. at Mitchell Avenue and 10th Street. He was transported to the hospital.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said they responded to a call of a possible shooting Saturday evening near PumpkinFest celebrations at Patee Park.

Officers said a man was shot in the foot around 8:45 p.m. at Mitchell Avenue and 10th Street. He was transported to the hospital. 

Police told KQ2 the victim believed an unknown person was standing near him when he heard a loud pop and felt pain in his foot. Officers were investigating the area for any other evidence, but said there are no suspects. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
We are looking to stay next week in a quiet weather pattern with typical fall temperatures Sunday through next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories