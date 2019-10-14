Police: Man suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound near PumpkinFest Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police have determined that the shooting near the PumpkinFest celebration on Saturday was self-inflicted.
Police responded to the area of Mitchell Avenue and S. 10th Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a possible shooting. Officers were able to locate a victim that had a gunshot wound to his foot. The man was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.
RELATED STORY: Police: Man shot in foot near PumpkinFest Saturday evening
No other details have been provided at this time.
