Police: Man suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound near PumpkinFest Saturday

St. Joseph Police have determined that the shooting near the PumpkinFest celebration on Saturday was self-inflicted.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police have determined that the shooting near the PumpkinFest celebration on Saturday was self-inflicted.

Police responded to the area of Mitchell Avenue and S. 10th Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a possible shooting. Officers were able to locate a victim that had a gunshot wound to his foot. The man was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

No other details have been provided at this time.

A very nice, prolonged stretch of tranquil weather will continue as we head into this week. Temperatures to start Monday are in the 30s and 40s so have the jackets on as you head out the door. With plenty of sunshine today and southerly winds, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Should be a very nice day!
