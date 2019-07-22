Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg

Clear
An adult male has been taken to Mosaic Life Care with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to St. Joseph Police.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:44 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The shooting took place near the area of the 200 block of S. 15th St.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

