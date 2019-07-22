(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An adult male has been taken to Mosaic Life Care with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to St. Joseph Police.
The shooting took place near the area of the 200 block of S. 15th St.
Police are continuing to investigate the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates.
Related Content
- Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg
- Police investigate after man shows up at hospital with gun shot wound
- Officers investigate after 15-year-old shot in the leg Monday night
- Updated: Man shot in midtown
- Police identify victim found shot in backyard
- Police investigate car to car shots fired
- Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital
- Man arrested after police respond to shots fired in midtown St. Joseph
- Hunter in Alaska hospitalized after bear he shot rolled on top of him
- UPDATE: 3-year-old girl life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital after being shot
Scroll for more content...