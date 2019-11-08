Police: Masked suspect caught on camera using stolen credit cards

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was driving a stolen vehicle and attempted to use stolen credit cards at a bank in October.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident happened on October 7 at the US Bank on 5th Avenue in St. Joseph. The picture shows a man in a mask and jacket that may be identifiable by someone who knows the subject. The jacket is a NIKE brand and appears to have multiple shades of black and gray on the sleeves.

The man was driving a stolen Nissan Xterra when he attempted to use the victim's credit cards at the bank.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gary Hickok at ghickok@stjoemo.org or by calling 816-238-TIPS.