Police: Motorcyclist severely injured in crash in St. Joseph

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Spratt Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist rear ended another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was take to the hospital with severe injuries, according to authorities.

High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Then pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon.
