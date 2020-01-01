Clear

Police: One in custody after two-car crash involving stolen vehicle

One person was taken into custody and another to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash involving a stolen vehicle, police say.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 3:27 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Sgt, Tracy Barton, SJPD, said the accident happened on the corner of 20th and Lafayette Streets around 1:30 p.m. An SJPD officer had spotted the stolen blue Chevy Monte Carlo around 20th Street, and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle did not stop, and the officer did not pursue it.

Barton said the officer then witnessed the blue Chevy run a stop sign, colliding with a second vehicle heading west on Lafayette Street. 

"One person was taken from the car that was struck to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time," Barton said. "Somebody was placed into custody for being in possession of the stolen vehicle."

He added it was the driver of the second vehicle that was transported to the hospital. There was a passenger in the car, but they were not injured. 

The car that was struck had also collided with a utility pole, sending it crashing into a nearby business. No one in the business was hurt. Evergy was called to the scene to assist. 

