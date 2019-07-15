Clear

Police: Person of interest in homicide investigation located

The person of interest in connection to last Thursday's homicide investigation has been located.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The person of interest in connection to last Thursday's homicide investigation has been located.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, Danielle Lee (Black) Dakon has been located.

Dakon is a person of interest in the homicide investigation involving the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel. Drimmel was killed on Thursday, July 11, on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. in St. Joseph.

Police have not released any new details about the homicide investigation.

