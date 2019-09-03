Police: Road rage leads to stabbing on Highway 36

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police say a case of road rage boiled over to violence after one person was stabbed.
It happened on Highway 36 near I-29 around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said it started when a white Toyota cut off a tractor trailer multiple times. Both vehicles eventually stopped on the side of the highway. Police said a man in the Toyota got out with a large screwdriver and stabbed the semi truck driver in the arm. A passenger in the semi grabbed a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
No one has been arrested. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
