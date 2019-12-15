Police, Streets Crews work to keep roads clear after snowstorm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police and road crews spent much of Sunday keeping roads as safe and clear as they could.

The weekend snowstorm made for treacherous travel across town, as of Sunday afternoon the department says they’ve responded to multiple slide-offs as well as cars in highway medians.

"We’ve had a lot of slide-offs today," Sgt Keith Dudley, SJPD said. "once the snow started sticking on the roads, the crashes started rolling in.

SJPD said they responded to at least 30 accidents, adding the calls have been pretty much non-stop. Some of their main trouble spots they said were curvy roads, and places where stoping is required.

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph City Streets Department was also hard at work, spending much of the day treating and salting roads.

Officials said they started treating at 11 a.m. as the storm rolled in, focusing mainly on emergency and secondary snow routes, making sure they’re as clear as possible in time for Monday morning’s commute.

"We’ll check the emergency routes first thing in the morning and see if we need to hit them again," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of City Streets said.

Police stressed drivers to use caution when driving in treacherous conditions, suggesting to leave four to five car lengths of space between them to give plenty of stopping distance.

They also recommend keeping items like blankets, water, snacks, and a charged phone should drivers find themselves stranded.