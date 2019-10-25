Clear

Police: Suspect caught on ATM camera using stolen card

The suspect was captured on an ATM camera at the U.S. Bank on 5th Avenue.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a suspect they said was caught on camera using a stolen debit card.

The suspect was captured on an ATM camera at the U.S. Bank on 5th Avenue. Police said he was driving a late 90s Chevy single cab pick-up truck.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, you're asked to contact Detective Hickok at ghickok@stjoemo.org or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
We are waking up some cloud cover and cold temperatures in the 30s on this Friday morning. For Friday afternoon, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s. Computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances Saturday thanks to a disturbance moving to our east. For now, will keep chances low. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories