Police: Suspect caught on ATM camera using stolen card

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a suspect they said was caught on camera using a stolen debit card.

The suspect was captured on an ATM camera at the U.S. Bank on 5th Avenue. Police said he was driving a late 90s Chevy single cab pick-up truck.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, you're asked to contact Detective Hickok at ghickok@stjoemo.org or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.