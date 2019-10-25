(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a suspect they said was caught on camera using a stolen debit card.
The suspect was captured on an ATM camera at the U.S. Bank on 5th Avenue. Police said he was driving a late 90s Chevy single cab pick-up truck.
If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, you're asked to contact Detective Hickok at ghickok@stjoemo.org or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.
Related Content
- Police: Suspect caught on ATM camera using stolen card
- ATM Stolen Out of Maryville Hy-Vee Gas Station
- Caught On Camera: Semi slams into school bus
- Another person was caught on camera licking ice cream in a store, police say
- Stolen guns, drugs found after suspects lead police on high speed chase
- Authorities: Suspects lead officers on chase in stolen truck
- Atchison police identify suspected shooter
- Smart Car Technology Shuts Down Stolen Car During Police Chase
- Security Cameras Come to Krug Park
- Can airplane seat cameras spy on passengers?
Scroll for more content...