Police: Teen sent to hospital after SUV fails to yield at Midtown intersection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 16-year-old was sent to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of 24th and Angelique streets.
Police were called to the intersection around 2 p.m. on Thursday for an injury accident.
A red car was at the stop sign heading north on 24th Street when authorities say a white SUV failed to yield and collided with the car.
Sgt. Tracy Barton said a 16-year-old was transported to the hospital by EMS, while the other driver refused transport.
