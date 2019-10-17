Clear

Police: Teen sent to hospital after SUV fails to yield at Midtown intersection

A red car was at the stop sign heading north on 24th Street when authorities say a white SUV failed to yield and collided with the car.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 16-year-old was sent to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of 24th and Angelique streets.

Police were called to the intersection around 2 p.m. on Thursday for an injury accident.

Sgt. Tracy Barton said a 16-year-old was transported to the hospital by EMS, while the other driver refused transport.

On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.
