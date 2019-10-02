Police: Two arrested after high speed chase ends in Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Two people were arrested on Tuesday after a high seed chase that ended in Chillicothe.

On Saturday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 20 block of Webster Street in Chillicothe.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle spotted it in town with unknown occupants.

Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, but they fled the area.

A chase pursued on south U.S. 65, and that's when Missouri State Highway Patrol got involved. The chase went south on Roach lake Bridge with the suspect vehicle reportedly going over 70 miles per hour.

Eventually the stolen vehicle turned northbound on U.S. 65 and the passenger bailed out. Officers quickly taking the person into custody.

Chillicothe Police says the the driver continued north driving at a high rate of speed through a construction zone. A trooper attempted to spike strip the tires, but the driver was able to avoid it.

Another trooper was able to successfully spike strip the vehicle's tires closer to the Grand River.

The chase then headed into the south side of Chillicothe where the driver eventually stopped in the median, south of Taco Bell.

The driver was taken into custody. Both the driver and passenger were charged in Livingston County Associate Court and transported to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending formal charges.

Both the police department and sheriff's office had been conducting a fugitive investigation on the suspect for a few days while he was reportedly in the area.