Police: Two men arrested after allegedly stealing from vehicle Friday morning

Two men were arrested Friday morning in St. Joeph for allegedly stealing from a motor vehicle on the 1700 block of S. 12th Street.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the area of 1706 S. 12th St. in reference to possible shots fired just before 5:00 a.m.

Police received information that two male subjects on bicycles were hiding in the area. Officers located the subjects a short time later and a short foot pursuit ensued.

It was later determined that a vehicle in the area had been broken into and items were stolen.

Both subjects were arrested in reference to stealing from a motor vehicle.

Police say there is no evidence of any shots being fired.

The subjects are described as both being white males aged 21 and 29.

