Police: Two people stabbed in St. Joseph Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were stabbed in St. Joseph in the area of El Tivoli Drive just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, police responded to a report of subjects fighting. While officers responded, police received descriptions of vehicles that had fled the scene. One of the vehicles was stopped in the area of S. 22nd and Monterey streets.

Police found a male subject in the vehicle with a stab wound. He was an occupant in the vehicle. Police say the subject is a 22-year-old white male. He was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Police did not release information about the driver of the vehicle.

Later in the morning, an additional subject with a stab wound was transported from another jurisdiction to Mosaic Life Care. This subject is a 29-year-old white male who is believed to be the other person involved in this incident.

Both subjects were treated and released from the hospital.

The 29-year-old subject was taken into custody.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Wilson says no charges have been filed at this time.