(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooing early Sunday morning.

Police received a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of N. 2nd St. around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found 38-year-old Jeffrey Grippando dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound inside the home.

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released.