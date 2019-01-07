Clear

Police arrest two in connection to S. 18th shooting

Police announced the arrests Monday but did not release any names pending charges from the prosecutor's office.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:38 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police announced the arrests Monday but did not release any names pending charges from the prosecutor's office.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of S. 18th Street around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events