Police arrest two in connection to S. 18th shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Police announced the arrests Monday but did not release any names pending charges from the prosecutor's office.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of S. 18th Street around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
