Police asking for help identifying male in connection to Shoppes at North Village bank robbery

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in identifying this male in connection to a North Shoppes bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 5:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in identifying this male in connection to a North Shoppes bank robbery Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers received a hold-up alarm from the Citizens Bank and Trust in the Shoppes at North Village around 3:15 p.m. Monday. 

Police said an individual got away with undisclosed amount of money. 

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police. 

Police are looking for a male 5'8" or taller and medium build, last seen wearing a blue coat and a red St. Louis Cardinals' baseball cap. 

Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
