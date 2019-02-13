Police body cam footage shown in trial of suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Prosecutors presented police body cam video as evidence against a suspected drunk driver accused of crashing his pick-up truck into a Maryville bar and killing a 19-year-old Northwest Missouri State University student.

Both dash cam and body cam footage from law enforcement were shown to the jury in Alex Catterson's trial Wednesday in Nodaway County.

The dash cam video shows officer Matthew McMillen arrive on scene and put Catterson inside his patrol car. McMillen testified just before the video was shown that he could smell alcohol on Catterson's breath and that the young man stumbled when he walked and leaned on walls for support.

Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when the truck crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill in Maryville around 12:40 a.m. on January 7, 2018.

Court documents show Catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Catterson faces a felony charge for DWI involving the death of another person.

His trial is expected to last until Friday.