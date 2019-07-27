Police chase ends after car crashes into Krug Pool building, two seriously injured

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two occupants from a vehicle involved in an early morning crash are in the hospital after a police chase that began in Andrew County.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, Savannah Police were involved in a pursuit on I-229 shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The pursuit ended up on K Highway after the vehicle exited off of I-229 and entered into St. Joseph city limits.

The vehicle being pursued was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a locker room building of Krug Pool jut off of St. Joseph Ave. near Northwest Parkway.

Sgt. Robert Paul with the St. Joseph Police Department, says both occupants in the vehicle were injured and taken to Mosaic Life Care. One occupant in the vehicle was a minor, Paul says he believes the age of that person is 16-years-old.

Paul says the injuries to both occupants are serious but are non-life-threatening.

The police department's crash team was called to the scene to investigate crash.

"We are still in the process of diagramming the scene to get the speeds of the vehicle prior to the crash," Paul said. "We call out the crash team when we have a serious injury or possibly fatality crash."

Paul said that he was unsure why the chase began.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was also involved in the pursuit.

The building at Krug Pool sustained extensive damage according the police department. City park officials were on scene assessing the damage. The pool closed for the season on Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.