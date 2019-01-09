Police chief speaks out amidst gun violence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is speaking out after the sudden uptick in shootings across the city.

These recent shooting have put many in the city on edge.

Police Chief Christopher Connally told KQ2 the shootings were not connected. Connally also said in every case, the shooter and intended targets were acquainted.

He also stressed the important role of the community when it comes to stopping these kinds of shootings.

"We strongly suspect, and in some cases know, that there's information that's being withheld from us that would help us resolve [these shooting more quickly]," Connally said. "We just ask that people cooperate with us if they have information."

Since January 2nd, there have been 8 reported shootings in St. Joseph.