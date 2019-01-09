Clear

Police chief speaks out amidst gun violence

The Police Chief speaks out over the rise in gun violence at the start of 2019.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is speaking out after the sudden uptick in shootings across the city.
These recent shooting have put many in the city on edge.

Police Chief Christopher Connally told KQ2 the shootings were not connected. Connally also said in every case, the shooter and intended targets were acquainted.

He also stressed the important role of the community when it comes to stopping these kinds of shootings.

"We strongly suspect, and in some cases know, that there's information that's being withheld from us that would help us resolve [these shooting more quickly]," Connally said. "We just ask that people cooperate with us if they have information."

Since January 2nd, there have been 8 reported shootings in St. Joseph. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events